FA Cup: Accrington Stanley v Boreham Wood replay postponed because of unplayable pitch
Accrington Stanley's FA Cup third-round replay with Boreham Wood has been postponed after an inspection deemed the surface "unplayable".
The pitch was reviewed by a Football Association-appointed referee, following recent freezing weather conditions at the Wham Stadium.
National League side Boreham Wood earned a replay with their League One opponents after a 1-1 home draw.
Both clubs will announce a rearranged date in due course.
The winners will be at home to Cardiff City or Leeds United in round four.