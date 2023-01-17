Close menu

FA Cup: Accrington Stanley v Boreham Wood replay postponed because of unplayable pitch

From the section FA Cup

Accrington Stanley's Wham Stadium was visited by an FA referee who deemed the pitch unplayable

Accrington Stanley's FA Cup third-round replay with Boreham Wood has been postponed after an inspection deemed the surface "unplayable".

The pitch was reviewed by a Football Association-appointed referee, following recent freezing weather conditions at the Wham Stadium.

National League side Boreham Wood earned a replay with their League One opponents after a 1-1 home draw.

Both clubs will announce a rearranged date in due course.

The winners will be at home to Cardiff City or Leeds United in round four.

Tuesday 17th January 2023

