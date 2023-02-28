Match ends, Wrexham 2, Chesterfield 1.
Wrexham moved to the top of the National League with a 2-1 win over promotion rivals Chesterfield.
Elliot Lee put Wrexham ahead with a stunning strike after just five minutes.
Chesterfield enjoyed a good spell before Sam Dalby's right footed finish doubled the home side's lead before half time.
Lee struck the crossbar late in the game before Ryan Colclough replied for the visitors in stoppage time..
Victory sees Wrexham move a point above Notts County at the top of the table with a game in hand.
Chesterfield, now without a win in nine games, are fifth in the table.
Wrexham assistant manager Steve Parkin said:
"We said to the players that we wanted to start games better and they obviously did that. We got off to a great start against a team that maybe hasn't had the best results over the last few weeks but are still very dangerous.
"It ended up being a really good game. They squandered a few chances but so did we.
"We're delighted to win - it's a massive win."
Line-ups
Wrexham
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Lainton
- 14Forde
- 32Cleworth
- 8Young
- 6Tunnicliffe
- 4Tozer
- 19Mendy
- 20CannonSubstituted forDaviesat 79'minutes
- 38Lee
- 18DalbySubstituted forPalmerat 73'minutes
- 10Mullin
Substitutes
- 7Davies
- 9Palmer
- 15O'Connell
- 21Howard
- 29Barnett
Chesterfield
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fitzsimons
- 33Clements
- 5GrimesBooked at 45mins
- 28Banks
- 20King
- 12Williams
- 26OldakerSubstituted forAkinolaat 73'minutes
- 35JonesBooked at 34minsSubstituted forQuigleyat 83'minutes
- 10Colclough
- 7MandevilleSubstituted forUchegbulamat 73'minutes
- 15McCallumBooked at 87mins
Substitutes
- 4Akinola
- 6Maguire
- 16Sheckleford
- 18Uchegbulam
- 27Quigley
- Referee:
- Scott Tallis
- Attendance:
- 9,854
Second Half ends, Wrexham 2, Chesterfield 1.
Goal! Wrexham 2, Chesterfield 1. Ryan Colclough (Chesterfield).
Paul McCallum (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution, Chesterfield. Joe Quigley replaces Michael Jones.
Substitution, Wrexham. Jordan Davies replaces Andrew Cannon.
Substitution, Chesterfield. Jesurun Uchegbulam replaces Liam Mandeville.
Substitution, Chesterfield. Tim Akinola replaces Darren Oldaker.
Substitution, Wrexham. Ollie Palmer replaces Sam Dalby.
Second Half begins Wrexham 2, Chesterfield 0.
First Half ends, Wrexham 2, Chesterfield 0.
Jamie Grimes (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal! Wrexham 2, Chesterfield 0. Sam Dalby (Wrexham).
Michael Jones (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal! Wrexham 1, Chesterfield 0. Elliot Lee (Wrexham).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.