Last updated on .From the section Football

Incidents were reported at almost half of all domestic matches (43% of 1,550 matches)

The number of arrests has increased and there is a "worrying level of disorder" at football games, says the UK's Football Policing Unit lead.

A UKFPU report, released on Thursday, shows 999 arrests were made between 1 July and 31 December 2022, a 10% increase on the same period last year.

There were also 343 new football banning orders issued, a 230% increase.

"Disorder at football has sadly not gone away," Chief Constable Mark Roberts said.

At 1,550 matches there were 661 reported incidents, the second highest figure on record, but it was a 19% decrease from the 2021-22 season.

There were 2,198 football-related arrests during the 2021-22 season, the highest number since the 2013-14 season, according to Home Office figures.

The report, covering all fixtures from the Premier League down to the National League as well as European and international games played in England and Wales, also showed there were 29 incidents of online hate crime allegations, a 53% increase compared with the previous season.

Chief Constable Roberts added: "Whilst the total number of incidents reported is down, this is still the second highest figure we have seen, and it is particularly concerning to see a rise in pyrotechnics, missiles, drug use and attacks on stadium staff."

From November 2022, anyone caught in possession of or supplying class A drugs in connection with football was subject to a banning order for up to 10 years.

"We have seen some positive strides made this season including the introduction of football banning orders for people caught in possession of drugs and the introduction of stadium bans for people who enter the pitch, as well as those who use pyrotechnics," Roberts said.

Douglas Mackay, Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) sports lead prosecutor, added: "We will continue to work closely with the police, football authorities and fan groups to stamp this out to make sure that football is a game for everyone and not one that discriminates against anyone."