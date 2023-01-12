Michael Obafemi has not played for Swansea since the Championship's World Cup break

Swansea City have rejected two bids for Michael Obafemi but head coach Russell Martin says the striker's future at the club remains uncertain.

Swansea have also turned down an offer for Morgan Whittaker after he was recalled from a loan spell at Plymouth.

Martin, who is keen on Rotherham's Chiedozie Ogbene, says Swansea have made two offers for a player.

Obafemi, 22, has been linked with Championship leaders Burnley, who tried to sign him last summer.

Republic of Ireland international Obafemi has recently been out of favour with Martin, who previously said he feels he "hasn't done well enough" this season.

But speaking ahead of their trip to Sunderland, Martin said there is "no breakdown in relationship" with the striker.

"I'm not dissatisfied with him as a person. We maintain a brilliant relationship," said Martin.

"We had a great chat on Tuesday, we've been honest with each other. There's an opportunity for him that he sees to get to the Premier League very quickly, so I understand it.

"It was there for him in the summer and it hasn't quite come off. He hasn't quite been able to shrug that off. Some people can overcome the disappointment really well and some can't.

"He's not had as many games as he would have liked, he's not had the impact we both would have liked, but there's no breakdown in our relationship.

"I absolutely love the kid. It's just difficult sometimes because of the situation. If we don't get an offer that is satisfactory, we'll have to reassess. He'll continue to stay fit and work hard.

"I'm pretty sure the club that is interested in him can pay more money than we can."

Whittaker, who has been linked with Ipswich Town, has been the subject of a failed bid from another unnamed club.

The 22-year-old was recalled from a season-long loan at Plymouth - who wanted to sign him permanently - earlier this month having scored nine times for the Pilgrims in the first half of the season.

"I think it (the bid) is quite some way short at the moment. With that in mind, Morgan is probably not going to be involved at the weekend [against Sunderland]," Martin said.

"With that looming over his head, we need to see where that's going to go. We don't want this to drag on and cost him another opportunity to play.

"If he plays one minute for us he then can't go. It's disappointing for us and Morgan. I've been really pleased with him since he's come back. Hopefully that'll be resolved very quickly."

Martin says "nothing is imminent" in terms of incoming players but says Swansea are working to address that.

The Welsh club also have an interest in Crystal Palace's Malcolm Ebiowei, and have been linked with a loan move for Leeds forward Joe Gelhardt.

"We've made two bids for a player that's not quite there. Things have stalled a bit since then," he said.

"We've made a bid for a player we're interested in before those bids came in [for Obafemi and Whittaker].

"There are players that will want to move on, but it has to be right for the club. We're not forced to sell anyone on the cheap."