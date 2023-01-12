Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

Stephen Robinson says "everyone has stuck together" at St Mirren despite recent cuts

Scottish Premiership: Heart of Midlothian v St Mirren Venue: Tynecastle Date: Friday, 13 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Manager Stephen Robinson says St Mirren have "put procedures in place" to reduce costs following a £1.6m loss for the year to May 2022.

The Buddies, who are sixth in the Scottish Premiership, attributed the figures to "result of the impacts of Covid extending longer than anticipated, and a number of increased and exceptional costs".

Robinson, whose side visit Hearts on Friday, took over from Jim Goodwin in February and said the loss was "not a shock to me".

"It is something we have been dealing with from the summer," said the Northern Irishman.

"The club has put procedures in place and cut certain things to make the business viable. We have to work within our means."

Robinson added he operates with just four first-team staff to keep costs down, but with the aim of maintaining positive results on the pitch.

"I have one physio, Gerry Docherty, who doesn't have a day off," Robinson said. "I have one strength and conditioning coach (Gary McColl) who works in the academy as well and works incredible hours.

"My assistant manager (Diarmuid O'Carroll) who does the analysis and goes above and beyond everything that is done at a football club to make sure we protect what we are doing.

"In all parts of the football club there have been cuts made but everyone has stuck together, everyone has worked very, very hard to get us to this point of the season and we will continue to do that."