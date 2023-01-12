Close menu

Alfie Kilgour: Mansfield Town sign Bristol Rovers defender

Alfie Kilgour in action for Bristol Rovers

Mansfield Town have signed defender Alfie Kilgour from Bristol Rovers on an 18-month deal.

The 24-year-old joins the Stags for an undisclosed fee on the same day that the club sold Oli Hawkins - a regular at centre-half after switching from being a striker - to Gillingham.

Kilgour made 118 first-team appearances for League One side Rovers, a club he first joined aged seven.

"Alfie's a proper defender," Mansfield boss Nigel Clough said.

"We've conceded too many goals this season and need a defender.

"One of the problems we've had is that we've had people play back there who aren't natural defenders and he's a natural defender."

Kilgour last featured for Bristol Rovers on 13 December and ended with a red card in their 4-1 win against MK Dons in the Papa Johns Trophy.

