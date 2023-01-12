Last updated on .From the section Notts County

Luke Williams' Notts County are three points clear of Wrexham at the top of the National League, although the Welsh club have two games in hand

Luke Williams says he "still has lots to prove" as Notts County boss after being linked with the vacant managerial position at Portsmouth.

The 42-year-old took the helm at Meadow Lane just seven months ago, and has the Magpies top of the National League at the midway point of the season.

Williams is reportedly among the favourites to become next Pompey boss, but says no contact has been made.

"I don't see any reason why anything would happen," Williams said.

"I haven't done anything. I have been here for a few months and I haven't achieved anything.

"I still have a lot to prove to the fans still and I am in a wonderful club."

'I respect the position'

Williams, whose only previous job as a head coach ended with relegation to League Two with Swindon Town in 2017, has transformed Notts into a major contender for automatic promotion.

Pompey, meanwhile, are winless in nine League One games, are 13th in League One and have been knocked out of both the FA Cup and Papa Johns Trophy in the 10 days since Danny Cowley was sacked as head coach.

Already as Notts boss Williams has emulated a club managerial great in Sam Allardyce by having the Magpies top of the National League at Christmas.

Allardyce - who would go on to manage England - was the last manager to have Notts in such a position, in 1997.

While Williams acknowledged the comparison and unflinchingly addressed questions about Portsmouth following Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Boreham Wood, he remains focused only on the job he is doing at Meadow Lane.

"I respect the position I am in and I should not take that for granted at all," he told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"I have a lot to be grateful for and a lot to repay people."