Flaherty (left) won the quadruple with Arsenal in 2006-7 and the double with Chelsea in 2015

Liverpool and England defender Gilly Flaherty has announced her retirement from football.

The 31-year-old is the record appearance holder in the history of the Women's Super League, with 177 appearances.

Flaherty started her career at Arsenal in 2006 and also played for Chelsea and West Ham, before joining Liverpool in July 2022.

She retires having won four WSL titles, seven Women's FA Cup's and a UEFA Cup.

Flaherty, who scored the first goal in WSL history against Chelsea in 2011, has chosen to retire for family reasons.

"I've taken the decision to retire from professional football. It isn't a decision I've taken lightly but one I've reached after speaking with those closest to me," said Flaherty.

"Losing my dad just before Christmas has left me heartbroken - for 22 years we shared our love of football and playing wise I don't want to carry on without him by my side.

"Playing-wise I know the right decision is for me to call it a day. The time is right for me to be around my family and to be nearest to those closest to me."

The former West Ham captain signed for Liverpool last summer after four years at the East London club.

In November 2022, she made her 176th WSL appearance against Brighton and Hove Albion Women and broke Lioness Jill Scott's previous record.

"I'd like to thank all the managers I've played under, from beginning at Millwall, through Arsenal, Chelsea, West Ham and now Liverpool," added Flaherty.

"I'm grateful to have been part of an era before we turned pro, where we had to work as well as play football.

"It's been an honour to have been there from the very beginning, to have committed my whole career to English football and to the WSL for the past 11 or 12 years. To have witnessed the growth and be a part of that has been truly special.

"Hopefully I've had a positive effect on many of those I've met in the dressing rooms, training pitches and stadiums along this wonderful journey."