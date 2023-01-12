Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Siemsen made her debut for Australia against Brazil in October 2021

Leicester City have signed Australia striker Remy Siemsen from Sydney FC.

Siemsen, 23, has made 150 appearances in her career to-date and has four international caps for Australia.

"To be joining such a prestigious club is exciting for myself and my family," the striker said.

"We've all grown up watching English football, and being able to come across and play with a club like Leicester City is a dream come true."

Siemsen made her senior debut for Sydney FC aged 16, before moving to the United States in 2018 with California Storm.

During her spell in the Women's Premier Soccer League, she scored nine goals in eight league appearances.

She also had a short spell at Western Sydney Wanderers, before returning to Sydney FC for her second stint.

Most recently, the Australian international made 21 appearances for Sweden's top-flight side AIK, in the 2022 Damallsvenskan season.

Leicester sit bottom of the Women's Super League, having failed to pick up a point in nine games.