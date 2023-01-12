Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Ryan Law played 17 times in League Two this season for Gillingham

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher hopes left-sided defender Ryan Law will find another loan club before the end of the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old was recalled from his season-long spell at Gillingham.

Law had played 24 times in all competitions for the League Two side.

"I spoke to their manager a couple of weeks ago and he said that after the takeover the potential is he's probably going to bring in another player at left-back," Schumacher said.

"Ryan missed out on a few of the squads so I said 'there's no point in him being there if he's not going to play' so we recalled him and hopefully will try and get him another loan fixed up."

Law has played 30 times for Argyle since his debut in the EFL Trophy in November 2018 and has scored twice - the most recent being the winner in Argyle's FA Cup third round victory at Birmingham City just over a year ago.

"It's important that Lawsy plays 40-odd games this year, he's already played 24, which is great, so the loan wasn't a failure, far from it," Schumacher added to BBC Radio Devon.

"He's learnt a lot, lived away from home and enjoyed the experience.

"But if his game time was going to be limited in the second half of the season then we'll look to get him elsewhere."