Luke Freeman's former clubs also include Arsenal, Bristol City and QPR

Luton Town midfielder Luke Freeman will be out for "a number of weeks" following a groin operation.

The 30-year-old has made 20 appearances this season, the most recent in the 3-0 victory at QPR on 29 December when he came on as a second-half substitute.

He joined the Hatters last summer after being released by Sheffield United.

"Luke had to have more assessments after picking up his injury against QPR, when he came on, and had to have surgery," boss Rob Edwards said.

"It's frustrating for any player, they don't want to be out, they want to play football."

Luton are seventh in the Championship, outside the play-off places on goal difference only, ahead of Saturday's home game against West Brom.

"They are a very big fish in the Championship. If they're in this league, they're used to competing at the top end of it - and with the players they've got, you'd expect them to be there as well," said Edwards.

"They're making a charge now and have got a lot of quality.... but we're always confident at home."

Edwards played down reports of a possible move away from Kenilworth Road for full-back James Bree.

"At the moment, it's all quiet. I get it that in January, everyone's excited and wants loads of change and stuff going on, but it's not a bad thing if it's quite quiet," he added.

"I'm very happy with the group we've got, we've got a very balanced squad and if there is interest in one or two of our players, I'd probably expect that.

"I haven't heard anything on it at the moment. Bree is a very good player and we are thankful we've got him here."