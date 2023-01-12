Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Steve Seddon made 18 appearances for Oxford this season before moving to England's other Varsity city

Cambridge United full-back Steve Seddon is in hospital after surgery to repair a fractured cheekbone and eye socket.

The 26-year-old suffered the injuries in his first game for the club, last Saturday's 2-1 loss to Bristol Rovers.

He had only joined the club the previous day, on loan from League One rivals Oxford United.

"It's the worst possible start for him obviously and will keep him out for some time," boss Mark Bonner told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"He had an operation which took six and a half hours. He's going to be in hospital for a couple of days while they keep a check on him."

The incident against Rovers happened at the end of the first half and Seddon was carried off on a stretcher following treatment on the pitch.

"He'll return to training in the coming weeks, probably March. It might not be as long as the operation suggests, within six weeks he could be back, but we'll have to wait and see, it certainly won't be any sooner than that," Bonner added.

"I'm disappointed for him because he was desperate to get in and play games."

Cambridge, who are one place and two points above the relegation places, are at home to Morecambe on Saturday.