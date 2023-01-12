Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Chief executive Alan Burrows with manager Steven Hammell

Alan Burrows is to leave his role as Motherwell chief executive.

Former general manager Burrows was promoted to the post in 2014 and said: "It is with a very heavy heart that I resign from a club that I love dearly."

The Fir Park outfit say Burrows will remain in the job until a replacement is appointed.

"The board is reviewing our recruitment options as we consider the sort of person we need to take the club through a new chapter," the club said.

Burrows, who has also served as head of communications with the Steelmen, said he "would like to give someone else the chance to drive our club forward".

And chairman Jim McMahon commented he had watched Burrows "develop into one of the best and most dedicated CEOs I have worked with in my career".

"We could not have asked for a better representative or leader - he stands for everything the club and fans exemplify - for all our principles," McMahon added.

"Although we are losing him, we also wish him every success in the future."