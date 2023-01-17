Scottish Gossip: Kisbet, Celtic, Giakoumakis, Whittaker, Rangers, Ramirez
Hibernian and Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet is back on Celtic's radar as the Glasgow club prepare to lose Giorgos Giakoumakis. (Sun)
Giakoumakis' agent is expected in Glasgow to finalise the Greek's exit to Urawa Red Diamonds in Japan. (Sun)
American club Atlanta United will need to match Urawa Red Diamonds' financial package if they are to sign Giakoumakis, 28. (Record)
Rangers are keen on Swansea City forward Morgan Whittaker, according to reports in Wales. (Express)
Whittaker, 22, is interested in a move to Ibrox. (Record)
But Rangers have had a £900,000 offer for the player turned down, with the Welsh club holding out for £2m. (Sun)
Aberdeen forward Christian Ramirez has travelled to the United States as he awaits a deal to be struck with prospective new club Columbus Crew and the Dons. (Express)
Goalkeeper Kelle Roos backs Aberdeen to bounce back from their Viaplay Cup semi-final defeat by Rangers. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Roos believes the midweek meeting with Heart of Midlothian is "massive" as both clubs compete for third place in the Scottish Premiership. (Scotsman - subscription required)
The Dons are sweating over the fitness of Luis Lopes for Wednesday's game in Edinburgh. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Meanwhile, Aberdeen's ticket allocation for Monday's Scottish Cup tie away to Darvel has been reduced. (Sun)
Dundee United have been boosted by the news forward Tony Watt should be available for Wednesday's match with Livingston. (Courier - subscription required)
Ian Harkes believes a top-six Scottish Premiership finish is a realistic target for United. (Courier - subscription required)