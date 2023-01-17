Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hibernian and Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet is back on Celtic's radar as the Glasgow club prepare to lose Giorgos Giakoumakis. (Sun) external-link

Giakoumakis' agent is expected in Glasgow to finalise the Greek's exit to Urawa Red Diamonds in Japan. (Sun) external-link

American club Atlanta United will need to match Urawa Red Diamonds' financial package if they are to sign Giakoumakis, 28. (Record) external-link

Rangers are keen on Swansea City forward Morgan Whittaker, according to reports in Wales. (Express) external-link

Whittaker, 22, is interested in a move to Ibrox. (Record) external-link

But Rangers have had a £900,000 offer for the player turned down, with the Welsh club holding out for £2m. (Sun) external-link

Aberdeen forward Christian Ramirez has travelled to the United States as he awaits a deal to be struck with prospective new club Columbus Crew and the Dons. (Express) external-link

Goalkeeper Kelle Roos backs Aberdeen to bounce back from their Viaplay Cup semi-final defeat by Rangers. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Roos believes the midweek meeting with Heart of Midlothian is "massive" as both clubs compete for third place in the Scottish Premiership. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

The Dons are sweating over the fitness of Luis Lopes for Wednesday's game in Edinburgh. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Meanwhile, Aberdeen's ticket allocation for Monday's Scottish Cup tie away to Darvel has been reduced. (Sun) external-link

Dundee United have been boosted by the news forward Tony Watt should be available for Wednesday's match with Livingston. (Courier - subscription required) external-link