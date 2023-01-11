Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ross Barkley has scored three goals for Nice in his past two Ligue 1 matches after also scoring in the 2-1 loss to Rennes on 2 January

England midfielder Ross Barkey scored twice with on-loan Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe also getting two goals as Nice thrashed Montpellier in Ligue 1.

Pepe got the first in the 15th minute and Kephren Thuram-Ulien made it 2-0.

Wales international Aaron Ramsey set up Pepe for the third and Andy Delort added a fourth before Teji Savanier pulled one back for the visitors.

But Barkley, on as a 67th-minute substitute, scored twice in the last eight minutes as Nice won 6-1.

Barkley, 29, has played 33 times for England but left Chelsea in August before signing for Nice on a free transfer a few days later.

It was Nice's first match since they lost 1-0 on Sunday to third-tier side Le Puy Foot 43 in the last 64 of the French Cup.

That result cost manager Lucien Favre his job with reserve team boss Didier Digard taking charge of Nice's game against Montpellier.

Nice's squad also includes ex-Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and defenders Joe Bryan and Mads Bech Sorensen, on loan from Fulham and Brentford respectively, with the side 10th out of 20 teams in France's top flight.