Match ends, Nice 6, Montpellier 1.
England midfielder Ross Barkey scored twice with on-loan Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe also getting two goals as Nice thrashed Montpellier in Ligue 1.
Pepe got the first in the 15th minute and Kephren Thuram-Ulien made it 2-0.
Wales international Aaron Ramsey set up Pepe for the third and Andy Delort added a fourth before Teji Savanier pulled one back for the visitors.
But Barkley, on as a 67th-minute substitute, scored twice in the last eight minutes as Nice won 6-1.
Barkley, 29, has played 33 times for England but left Chelsea in August before signing for Nice on a free transfer a few days later.
It was Nice's first match since they lost 1-0 on Sunday to third-tier side Le Puy Foot 43 in the last 64 of the French Cup.
That result cost manager Lucien Favre his job with reserve team boss Didier Digard taking charge of Nice's game against Montpellier.
Nice's squad also includes ex-Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and defenders Joe Bryan and Mads Bech Sorensen, on loan from Fulham and Brentford respectively, with the side 10th out of 20 teams in France's top flight.
Line-ups
Nice
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Schmeichel
- 23Lotomba
- 25Todibo
- 4Costa Santos
- 26Bard
- 28BoudaouiSubstituted forLeminaat 43'minutes
- 19ThuramSubstituted forRosarioat 78'minutes
- 29PépéBooked at 63minsSubstituted forBouananiat 67'minutes
- 16RamseySubstituted forBarkleyat 67'minutes
- 10DiopSubstituted forDelortat 67'minutes
- 24Laborde
Substitutes
- 7Delort
- 8Rosario
- 11Barkley
- 14Brahimi
- 21Beka Beka
- 33Mendy
- 35Bouanani
- 77Boulhendi
- 99Lemina
Montpellier
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Omlin
- 77Sacko
- 6Jullien
- 14EstèveSubstituted forSakhoat 74'minutes
- 27Maouassa
- 12Ferri
- 18LeroySubstituted forKhazriat 61'minutesBooked at 63mins
- 28MakouanaSubstituted forNordinat 45'minutes
- 11Savanier
- 10MavididiSubstituted forGermainat 61'minutes
- 21Wahi
Substitutes
- 7Nordin
- 9Germain
- 13Chotard
- 22Fayad
- 29Tchato Mbiayi
- 31Cozza
- 75Sakho
- 90Kamara
- 99Khazri
- Referee:
- Bastien Dechepy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away17
Live Text
Second Half ends, Nice 6, Montpellier 1.
Attempt blocked. Gaëtan Laborde (Nice) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andy Delort with a headed pass.
Goal!
Goal! Nice 6, Montpellier 1. Ross Barkley (Nice) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andy Delort with a headed pass.
Goal!
Goal! Nice 5, Montpellier 1. Ross Barkley (Nice) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Badredine Bouanani.
Goal!
Goal! Nice 4, Montpellier 1. Téji Savanier (Montpellier) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Substitution, Nice. Pablo Rosario replaces Khéphren Thuram.