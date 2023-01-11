Close menu

Carabao Cup: Manchester United face Nottingham Forest in semi-finals

Manchester United players celebrate scoring against Nottingham Forest
Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the Premier League on 27 December

Manchester United will play Nottingham Forest while Southampton face Newcastle in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Steve Cooper's Forest side will host the first leg against United after beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-3 in a penalty shootout on Wednesday following a 1-1 draw.

Southampton, bottom of the Premier League, stunned Manchester City 2-0 to reach the last four.

The two legs will be played in the weeks commencing 23 and 30 January.

Manchester United secured their place in the semi-finals by beating League One Charlton 3-0 at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

They have won the EFL Cup five times, most recently in 2017, and beat Forest in the final back in 1992.

Newcastle, who are third in the Premier League, beat Leicester 2-0 to progress to the last four.

EFL Cup draw:

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United

Southampton v Newcastle

Comments

Join the conversation

107 comments

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 22:45

    If there's a Newcastle United Man U final practically all neutrals will cheer Newcastle United.

    I'm not a Geordie, but they've gone without winning for too long and Eddie Howe is a brilliant manager and still improving.

    • Reply posted by ReDes, today at 22:49

      ReDes replied:
      Oh you sad ABU peeps.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:35

    All the best to your respective teams Forest and Southampton fans, however it looks like an all Utd final.

    • Reply posted by R812, today at 22:40

      R812 replied:
      I think Notts County will beat Ma United , in the 4th round FA Trophy

  • Comment posted by Paul Rowe, today at 22:45

    My money is on Newcastle United. Be nice to see a Man united vs Newcastle final

    • Reply posted by Brookhouse, today at 22:51

      Brookhouse replied:
      Or a Forest vs Southampton one!

  • Comment posted by Pete , today at 22:45

    Predictable headline. BBC obsession with Man U continues.

  • Comment posted by The Football Guru, today at 22:33

    Man United v Newcastle would be a final to look forward to.

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 22:37

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Wandering Wolf, today at 22:43

    Forest have launched Bids for 250 goalkeepers in the current window

  • Comment posted by Stefan, today at 22:40

    Over two legs man u and Newcastle will prove too strong .

  • Comment posted by Primark Scream, today at 22:32

    Who did Liverpool get?

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 22:35

      SD replied:
      You. Considering they’re rent free in your head

  • Comment posted by Kryptonite, today at 22:31

    Fixture congestion rears it's ugly head again... 2 leg semis, What's the point?

    • Reply posted by sasumner, today at 22:41

      sasumner replied:
      Gives the competition a unique identity. Good to see the tradition of two legged semis still going

  • Comment posted by Dave Angels Moonlight Shadow, today at 22:44

    four good clubs in the semis, makes a nice change

  • Comment posted by DAVE, today at 22:32

    There you go. Home 2nd leg. Thanks for all the help. Just need our ref now and the silverware is ours !

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 22:39

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Superstar, today at 22:31

    Man U must put everything into the game against Nottingham Forest.

    • Reply posted by TWT123, today at 22:34

      TWT123 replied:
      COYR. Do the unexpected.

  • Comment posted by scotstoon, today at 22:43

    Southampton if you can't sell your tickets give them to the Toon fans. We will make sure stadium is full, half full tonight

    • Reply posted by Ged, today at 22:53

      Ged replied:
      Aye man but wot about overcrowding man, ya kna if ya luse leek

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 22:42

    Who will win the final? United !!

    Newcastle United!

    • Reply posted by Edd74, today at 22:50

      Edd74 replied:
      Neither hopefully!!🤞

  • Comment posted by Mr G, today at 22:37

    So.....
    Saints v Forest it is then.... going by this unique year in the league cup 😁

  • Comment posted by Mr G, today at 22:36

    I bet man u fans think they'll walk this 🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by Neutral fan, today at 22:42

      Neutral fan replied:
      They will..period..👍

  • Comment posted by Thebluesarestayingup, today at 22:34

    The excitement in the BBC office at this Man Utd cup run must be an every day all day party. Simon Stone must be a trembling mess...they could win a cup

    • Reply posted by Stephen Yeardley, today at 22:36

      Stephen Yeardley replied:
      Probably classed as a "working meeting" than a party...

  • Comment posted by Stephen Yeardley, today at 22:34

    I was 12 when my lot last got to the League Cup final, so my fingers are crossed. At least we can't lose to City this time...

    • Reply posted by Stephen Yeardley, today at 22:39

      Stephen Yeardley replied:
      ...IF we get there, before anyone else says it.

  • Comment posted by oz1796, today at 22:31

    Forest v Newcastle final

    • Reply posted by Neutral fan, today at 22:36

      Neutral fan replied:
      😃😃😃😃😃

  • Comment posted by danielmanu96, today at 22:31

    eth in a cup final in a matter of months... fair play.... wembley here we come....

