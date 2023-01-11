Carabao Cup: Manchester United face Nottingham Forest in semi-finals
Last updated on .From the section League Cup
Manchester United will play Nottingham Forest while Southampton face Newcastle in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.
Steve Cooper's Forest side will host the first leg against United after beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-3 in a penalty shootout on Wednesday following a 1-1 draw.
Southampton, bottom of the Premier League, stunned Manchester City 2-0 to reach the last four.
The two legs will be played in the weeks commencing 23 and 30 January.
EFL Cup draw:
Nottingham Forest v Manchester United
Southampton v Newcastle
More to follow.
I'm not a Geordie, but they've gone without winning for too long and Eddie Howe is a brilliant manager and still improving.
Newcastle United!
Saints v Forest it is then.... going by this unique year in the league cup 😁