From the section League Cup

Manchester United will play Nottingham Forest while Southampton face Newcastle in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Steve Cooper's Forest side will host the first leg against United after beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-3 in a penalty shootout on Wednesday following a 1-1 draw.

Southampton, bottom of the Premier League, stunned Manchester City 2-0 to reach the last four.

The two legs will be played in the weeks commencing 23 and 30 January.

EFL Cup draw:

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United

Southampton v Newcastle

