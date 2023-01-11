Close menu

Carabao Cup: Manchester United face Nottingham Forest in semi-finals

From the section League Cup

Manchester United will play Nottingham Forest while Southampton face Newcastle in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Steve Cooper's Forest side will host the first leg against United after beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-3 in a penalty shootout on Wednesday following a 1-1 draw.

Southampton, bottom of the Premier League, stunned Manchester City 2-0 to reach the last four.

The two legs will be played in the weeks commencing 23 and 30 January.

EFL Cup draw:

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United

Southampton v Newcastle

More to follow.

99 comments

  • Comment posted by peopleshernandez, today at 22:46

    Just start carving Man United's name on the trophy. King Erik at the wheel! 😎👑

    • Reply posted by Tom, today at 22:48

      Tom replied:
      It was Rio Ferdinand that said "well, people better watch out, Ollie's at the wheel!" LOL - opposition supporters crucified Ollie.

      Like Newcastle will crucify Man U in the final

  • Comment posted by Paul Rowe, today at 22:45

    My money is on Newcastle United. Be nice to see a Man united vs Newcastle final

  • Comment posted by Pete , today at 22:45

    Predictable headline. BBC obsession with Man U continues.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 22:45

    If there's a Newcastle United Man U final practically all neutrals will cheer Newcastle United.

    I'm not a Geordie, but they've gone without winning for too long and Eddie Howe is a brilliant manager and still improving.

    • Reply posted by ReDes, today at 22:49

      ReDes replied:
      Oh you sad ABU peeps.

  • Comment posted by Dave Angels Moonlight Shadow, today at 22:44

    four good clubs in the semis, makes a nice change

  • Comment posted by Middleground, today at 22:44

  • Comment posted by scotstoon, today at 22:43

    Southampton if you can't sell your tickets give them to the Toon fans. We will make sure stadium is full, half full tonight

  • Comment posted by Wandering Wolf, today at 22:43

    Forest have launched Bids for 250 goalkeepers in the current window

  • Comment posted by Notjustsailing, today at 22:43

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 22:42

    Who will win the final? United !!

    Newcastle United!

  • Comment posted by Barry, today at 22:42

  • Comment posted by nw, today at 22:42

    Another easy domestic cup tie for Utd. *pretends to be shocked*

    • Reply posted by Tom, today at 22:45

      Tom replied:
      Yeah : Newcastle United

  • Comment posted by Barry, today at 22:40

  • Comment posted by Stefan, today at 22:40

    Over two legs man u and Newcastle will prove too strong .

  • Comment posted by Cherkassy, today at 22:39

    What about Forest face Man United ? Forest do have fans too.

    • Reply posted by DAVE, today at 22:44

      DAVE replied:
      Yes, but it is MANCHESTERRRRR UNITED don't you know. ( said in the voice of a boxing match intro )

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:39

  • Comment posted by R812, today at 22:37

    Notts v Ma Utd , that's County v Maidstone United FA Trophy

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:41

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 22:37

    Man u have asked for Kavaghne the first leg and Taylor the second leg to assist (ref) their games

    • Reply posted by nw, today at 22:42

      nw replied:
      Don’t forget Howard Webb and Fergie in the VAR room

  • Comment posted by Mr G, today at 22:37

    So.....
    Saints v Forest it is then.... going by this unique year in the league cup 😁

  • Comment posted by Mr G, today at 22:36

    I bet man u fans think they'll walk this 🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by Neutral fan, today at 22:42

      Neutral fan replied:
      They will..period..👍

