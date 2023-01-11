Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lionel Messi scored seven goals for Argentina during the 2022 World Cup, which they won

Lionel Messi scored in his first game for Paris St-Germain since winning the World Cup with Argentina as the Ligue 1 leaders won at home against Angers.

Messi, 35, had an extended break after netting seven times during the World Cup, which Argentina won by beating France on penalties in the final.

Hugo Ekitike hit an early opener before Messi doubled PSG's advantage.

He finished off from Nordi Mukiele's pass with the goal given following a video assistant referee check.

Neymar thought he has added a third goal late on but it was ruled out for offside.

PSG are six points clear at the top of Ligue 1 after second-placed Lens could only draw 2-2 at Strasbourg.