Close menu
French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain2AngersAngers0

Paris St-Germain 2-0 Angers: Lionel Messi scores as Ligue 1 leaders win at home

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi scored seven goals for Argentina during the 2022 World Cup, which they won

Lionel Messi scored in his first game for Paris St-Germain since winning the World Cup with Argentina as the Ligue 1 leaders won at home against Angers.

Messi, 35, had an extended break after netting seven times during the World Cup, which Argentina won by beating France on penalties in the final.

Hugo Ekitike hit an early opener before Messi doubled PSG's advantage.

He finished off from Nordi Mukiele's pass with the goal given following a video assistant referee check.

Neymar thought he has added a third goal late on but it was ruled out for offside.

PSG are six points clear at the top of Ligue 1 after second-placed Lens could only draw 2-2 at Strasbourg.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 4Ramos
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 15Danilo
  • 26Mukiele
  • 8RuizSubstituted forZaïre-Emeryat 79'minutes
  • 17VitinhaSubstituted forBitshiabuat 86'minutes
  • 14Bernat
  • 30Messi
  • 10NeymarBooked at 90mins
  • 44EkitikeSubstituted forSolerat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 16Rico
  • 19Sarabia
  • 28Soler
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 35Gharbi
  • 36Kari
  • 37Housni

Angers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bernardoni
  • 25Bamba
  • 22Hountondji
  • 5BlazicBooked at 89mins
  • 3Doumbia
  • 2MendySubstituted forTaibiat 80'minutes
  • 6Bentaleb
  • 15CapelleBooked at 53minsSubstituted forEl Melaliat 62'minutes
  • 23HunouSubstituted forSalamaat 62'minutes
  • 10AbdelliSubstituted forBoufalat 62'minutes
  • 19SimaSubstituted forThioubat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Boufal
  • 11Salama
  • 24Négoce
  • 26Taibi
  • 28El Melali
  • 29Camara
  • 37Raolisoa
  • 40Borne
  • 92Thioub
Referee:
Eric Wattellier

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamAngers
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home9
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Angers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Angers 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Abdoulaye Bamba.

  4. Booking

    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).

  6. Post update

    Abdoulaye Bamba (Angers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Farid El Melali (Angers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nordi Mukiele (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Neymar with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Paul Bernardoni.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  11. Booking

    Miha Blazic (Angers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Miha Blazic (Angers).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sada Thioub (Angers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. El Chadaille Bitshiabu replaces Vitinha.

  16. Post update

    Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Sofiane Boufal (Angers).

  18. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Neymar is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nordi Mukiele (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Neymar with a cross following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Miha Blazic.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 11th January 2023

  • PSGParis Saint Germain2AngersAngers0
  • AjaccioAjaccio0ReimsReims1
  • AuxerreAuxerre0ToulouseToulouse5
  • BrestBrest0LilleLille0
  • ClermontClermont2RennesRennes1
  • NantesNantes0LyonLyon0
  • LorientLorient2MonacoMonaco2
  • NiceNice6MontpellierMontpellier1
  • StrasbourgStrasbourg2LensLens2
  • TroyesTroyes0MarseilleMarseille2

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG18152148133547
2Lens18125131131841
3Marseille18123336152139
4Rennes18104435201534
5Monaco18104435251034
6Lorient189543026432
7Lille189453024631
8Lyon187472721625
9Clermont187472226-425
10Nice186662220224
11Reims185942123-224
12Toulouse186482833-522
13Troyes184682935-618
14Nantes183961824-618
15Montpellier1852112837-917
16Ajaccio1843111527-1215
17Brest1835101833-1514
18Auxerre1834111640-2413
19Strasbourg181982233-1112
20Angers1822141639-238
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport