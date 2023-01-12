Eileen Gleeson spent two years as assistant manager to women's head coach Vera Pauw

Former Glasgow City manager Eileen Gleeson has been appointed as head of women and girls' football at the Football Association of Ireland.

Gleeson left Glasgow in December after 13 months with the SWPL1 leaders.

The 50-year-old was previously assistant to Republic of Ireland women's manager Vera Pauw.

Gleeson's appointment comes ahead of the 2023 Women's World Cup in July, which will be the Republic's first women's major tournament.

The Dubliner enjoyed success in the Women's National League by guiding Peamount United to league and cup success, as well as a run to the last 32 of the Women's Champions League in 2011-12. Gleeson also brought UCD Waves to the FAI Women's Cup Final in 2017.

"Having been involved in football all of my life, I believe this role gives me a great opportunity to have a positive impact in ensuring that all women and girls feel that they can enjoy football, no matter what level it may be," Gleeson said.

"I'm looking forward to working with my new colleagues in the FAI and everyone connected with women and girls' football around the country to help add to and support the excellent work that is already being done within communities, clubs and leagues."

Barrett steps away from FAI

Gleeson's appointment comes after the news on Wednesday that the FAI's independent chairperson Roy Barrett would leave his role to ensure better gender balance in the association.

Barrett, who has been in the role since January 2020, is joined by independent director Gary Twohig in stepping away from the FAI.

"My intention to step down from my position provides a clear opportunity for the board, to ensure that at least 40% of the directors are female by the end of 2023, as required by the Constitution, and the Memorandum of Understanding with government," Barrett said.

"I have been chairperson for the last three years and, whilst there have been many challenges, I am pleased with the progress that the organisation has made over the period," he said.

The FAI also announced that Tom Elmes will become Pauw's full-time assistant before the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, while Andrew Holt has been named as performance analyst.