‘I'm a new man since coming out - Zander Murray 2.0’

Zander Murray has become the only openly gay male footballer in Scotland's top four divisions after joining League 2 club Bonnyrigg Rose.

The striker, 31, who came out in September, arrives from Lowland League outfit Gala Fairydean Rovers.

Murray is the first openly gay player in Scottish men's professional football since Justin Fashanu played in the mid-1990s with Hearts and Airdrieonians.

In three-and-a-half seasons with Gala, Murray scored more than 100 goals.

Bonnyrigg Rose, who gained promotion from the Lowland League last season, sit bottom of League 2 on goal difference but are just three points off fifth place.

Murray could make his debut at New Dundas Park on Saturday as Robbie Horn's side welcome second-placed Stirling Albion.