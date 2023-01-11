Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Alex Moreno is Unai Emery's first signing at Aston Villa

Aston Villa have signed Spanish left-back Alex Moreno for £13.2m from Real Betis.

The 29-year-old defender is Villa boss Unai Emery's first signing for the club.

Moreno, who was linked with a move to Nottingham Forest in the summer, has played in all but one of Betis' La Liga matches so far this season.

"Alex is a good player that can help our squad," Villa boss Emery told the club's website.

"He has been one of the top left-backs in La Liga over the past few seasons and we are delighted to have him here."

Moreno joined Betis in August 2019 and made 122 appearances, and helped the club win the Copa Del Rey last season.

He will provide competition for Lucas Digne, who was brought to Villa from Everton by former manager Steven Gerrard in a £25m deal 12 months ago.

Villa are currently 11th in the Premier League and were knocked out of the FA Cup at the weekend by League Two Stevenage.