There were 4,500 Newcastle fans in the Leppings Lane End for the game

Sheffield Wednesday have defended their stewarding after reports of overcrowding during Saturday's FA Cup tie against Newcastle.

The Football Association is looking into claims from Newcastle fans there was a lack of stewarding before kick-off and that they were crammed in.

Wednesday say they have submitted "comprehensive observations" to the FA and will assist its enquiries.

They added the number of stewards in the away end "exceeded requirements".

Ninety-seven Liverpool fans died after a crush in the same Leppings Lane End stand at Hillsborough in April 1989, during the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

On Tuesday the government's advisor on safety at sports grounds - the Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) - said it is "concerned" by reports and will begin a review.

The FA has asked for information from both clubs while the Newcastle United Supporters Trust has asked anyone involved to contact them.

In its first response, Wednesday said: "Whilst it is inappropriate to outline in full the details of the submission at this time, the club feels it is important to emphasise that the stewarding numbers in place within the visitors' section of the stadium exceeded the requirements of the safety certificate.

"The allocation of tickets issued to Newcastle supporters also complied absolutely with the safety certificate.

"In addition, fewer supporters entered the visitors' turnstiles when aligned to the number of tickets allocated and sold.

"The turnstiles were opened 30 minutes earlier than a regular matchday, two hours before kick-off at 4:00pm, to allow Newcastle supporters to enter the stadium in a timely a manner as possible.

"There were no reports of injuries or medical assistance required on the West Stand logged with the club's first aid operations manager before, during and after the game."