Wheeler (left) has struggled with injuries at times in the 2022-23 season

Everton have completed the permanent signing of Australia international midfielder Clare Wheeler on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Wheeler spent the first half of the season on loan from Danish side Fortuna Hjorring and played seven times.

The 24-year-old has now signed a deal with the Women's Super League club until June 2025 for an undisclosed fee.

"I'm excited, delighted, just really happy to stay here," Wheeler told the club website.

"Playing for Everton was something I had to work to achieve and I'm really thankful to Brian Sorensen [the Everton manager] for bringing me here.

"I've really enjoyed the past six months. To have the opportunity to stay here for even longer is perfect."

Sorensen said: "I'm really happy Clare can continue her journey here. She was one of the players I identified last summer who I wanted to bring here and work with again.

"She's been a little unlucky with injuries over the first half of the season. We believe in her. She's a smart player and suits our style of play."

Wheeler, who has 11 caps for Australia, is aiming to play at the World Cup this summer, which is being co-hosted by her home nation alongside New Zealand.

"It's one of the best leagues in the world and, looking ahead to the World Cup, it's the place that I want to be," she said.