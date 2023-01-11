Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Tom Trybull made 12 appearances in the German second tier for SC Sandhausen this season

Blackpool have signed SV Sandhausen midfielder Tom Trybull.

The 29-year-old former Norwich player has agreed an 18-month deal with the Seasiders in his free-transfer move.

The German helped the Canaries win promotion to the Premier League in 2018-19 and spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Blackburn.

"He's very calm on the ball and has the awareness of being in the right place at the right time," boss Michael Appleton told the club website. external-link

