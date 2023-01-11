Last updated on .From the section Sutton United

Lee Angol scored seven goals in 42 appearances for Bradford

Sutton United have signed Bradford City's former Tottenham academy striker Lee Angol for an undisclosed fee.

Angol, 28, joined Bradford 18 months ago after two years at Leyton Orient.

"He's a player I've watched for a long time," said Sutton manager Matt Gray. "He'll add good competition to the forward line for the second half of the season."

Sutton will be Angol's 12th club, having previously played for the likes of Peterborough and Mansfield.

He made his name for his goalscoring feats on loan from Luton at Boreham Wood in 2014-15, winning the golden boot in the National League South as the club reached the fifth tier for the first time.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.