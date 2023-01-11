Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

After starting his senior career with Blackburn, Anthony O'Connor has since had spells with Burton, Torquay, Plymouth, Burton, Aberdeen and Bradford

Harrogate Town have signed defender Anthony O'Connor from League One side Morecambe after his release by the Shrimps on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old leaves Morecambe having made 62 appearances for the club after joining from Bradford in 2021.

O'Connor scored five goals for the Shrimps, including one against Tottenham in the FA Cup last season.

"We know we are acquiring a resilient character who has proven leadership qualities," boss Simon Weaver said.

