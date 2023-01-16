Transfer window: What does your Premier League club still need to do?
Last updated on .From the section Premier League
Two weeks down and two to go in the January transfer window, and the clock is ticking for Premier League clubs to strengthen for the second half of the season.
So who would you like your side to bring in between now and 23:00 GMT on Tuesday, 31 January?
We want your views so hit the relevant link for your team below, fire over your thoughts and we'll feature a selection on each club's dedicated page...
- Arsenal
- Aston Villa
- Bournemouth
- Brentford
- Brighton & Hove Albion
- Chelsea
- Crystal Palace
- Everton
- Fulham
- Leeds United
- Leicester City
- Liverpool
- Manchester City
- Manchester United
- Newcastle United
- Nottingham Forest
- Southampton
- Tottenham Hotspur
- West Ham United
- Wolverhampton Wanderers
Follow your favourite Premier League team in the BBC Sport app
Download the BBC Sport app: Apple - Android - Amazon
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment