FA Cup fourth round live on the BBC Dates: 27-30 January Coverage: Accrington Stanley-Leeds (12:30 GMT) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday; Walsall-Leicester (12:30) live on Red Button on Saturday; Preston-Tottenham (18:00) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday; Wrexham v Sheffield United (16:30) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Sunday.

The fourth round of the FA Cup gets under way on Friday when record 14-time winners and Premier League leaders Arsenal face Manchester City in a heavyweight tie at Etihad Stadium (20:00 GMT).

There are 16 matches over the course of four days including non-league Wrexham, the lowest-ranked club left in the competition, at home to Championship side Sheffield United in front of the BBC One cameras on Sunday (16:30).

Holders Liverpool are at Brighton on Sunday (13:30) in an all-Premier League tie, while League Two side Walsall will be looking to produce an upset when they host 2020-21 winners Leicester City on Saturday (12:30).

BBC One is showing three live games, including two on Saturday with League One side Accrington Stanley at home to Leeds United (12:30) followed by Championship club Preston North End at home to eight-time winners Tottenham (18:00).

Walsall's match with Leicester is live on the Red Button.

Ties that finish level after 90 minutes will go to replays to decide who advances to the fifth round, which takes place across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 28 February-2 March.

Winning teams at the fourth-round stage will collect £120,000 from the competition's prize fund.

The FA Cup final will take place at Wembley on 3 June, six days after the Premier League season ends and one week before the Champions League final in Istanbul on 10 June.

FA Cup fourth-round televised games (all times GMT)

Friday

Manchester City v Arsenal, 20:00 - live on ITV1, ITVX.

Saturday

Accrington Stanley v Leeds United, 12:30 - live on BBC One, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app.

Walsall v Leicester City, 12:30 - live on Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app.

Preston North End v Tottenham Hotspur, 18:00 - live on BBC One, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app.

Manchester United v Reading, 20:00 - live on ITV4, ITVX.

Sunday

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool, 13:30 - live on ITV1, ITVX.

Wrexham v Sheffield United, 16:30 - live on BBC One, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app.

Monday

Derby County v West Ham United, 19:45 - live on ITV4, ITVX.

Which top-flight clubs are out?

All 20 Premier League clubs entered at the third-round stage but only 11 made it through.

The nine that fell at the first hurdle earlier this month included Aston Villa, embarrassed at home by League Two Stevenage.

Newcastle United went out at League One Sheffield Wednesday, while Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest lost to Championship opposition - Burnley and Blackpool respectively.

Everton, Crystal Palace, Brentford, Wolves and eight-time winners Chelsea are also out.

At least two more top flight clubs will go out this weekend.

That is because Manchester City-Arsenal and Brighton-Liverpool meet in all-Premier League ties.

Where could the shocks be?

National League leaders Wrexham and their Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are looking to take centre stage on fourth round weekend.

Promotion to the Football League remains the north Wales club's main priority, but they will reach the fifth round for the first time since 1997 if they see off Sheffield United in front of a 10,000 sell-out crowd at the Racecourse Ground.

If Wrexham win, it will be the second successive season a non-league club has reached the last 16 after Boreham Wood 12 months ago.

Walsall, 11th in League Two, are looking to reach the fifth round for the first time in 20 years.

To do that, they will have to defeat Premier League Leicester, who have won eight of their last nine ties in the competition.

It is one of the most attractive fourth-round ties and will be played at a sold-out Bescot Stadium.

Wrexham owners McElhenney and Reynolds on their first season

Another eye-catching match sees League One Accrington Stanley host Premier League Leeds at a full house of 5,000 at the Wham Stadium.

This is Leeds' first FA Cup fourth round tie since 2016-17, when they lost 1-0 at non-league Sutton United.

Derby County, fourth in League One, host West Ham, 16th in the Premier League.

League Two Grimsby are at Championship side Luton and Stevenage's reward for knocking out Aston Villa in the last round is a trip to Stoke from two leagues above.

Championship sides Sunderland and Blackpool are away at Premier League clubs Fulham and Southampton respectively.

Preston, 11th in the Championship, host Tottenham for the first time in 13 years, while Paul Ince returns to Manchester United - where he won the FA Cup twice as a player - with his Reading side.

Ipswich Town, third in League One,host Championship leaders Burnley.

Follow the fourth-round on the BBC

As well as four live matches to watch, the BBC will be across the other 12 ties.

The Friday Football Social on BBC Radio 5 Live will have updates of Manchester City-Arsenal and preview the weekend's cup action.

Final Score on BBC One on Saturday 15:45-17:20 will have updates, reports and reaction from the seven 15:00 games, including Fulham-Sunderland and Southampton-Blackpool.

BBC Radio 5 Live has seven live commentaries across Saturday, Sunday and Monday, including Liverpool's match at Brighton.

A further three commentaries are on 5 Sports Extra, including Stevenage's tie at Stoke.

Click here for full radio commentary listings.

There is an FA Cup Match of the Day on BBC One on Saturday at 22:50 GMT featuring highlights. It is repeated at 07:40 on Sunday.

The BBC Sport website will have live text updates featuring all 16 ties as well as goal clips.

The Red Button features FA Cup highlights throughout the weekend. Click here for the schedule.