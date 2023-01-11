Last updated on .From the section Football

Noel le Graet (right) extended the contract of coach Didier Deschamps (left) until 2026

French Football Federation president Noel le Graet is standing down until an investigation into claims of sexual harassment and bullying at the organisation is completed.

The French government began an audit in October after being made aware of the allegations, which the FFF denies.

Le Graet has previously faced claims of sexual harassment, which he denies.

His decision to step aside also comes after calls for him to quit over his comments about Zinedine Zidane.

Le Graet, 81, said he would not take a call from Zidane about becoming France coach before apologising for his "clumsy" remarks.

The FFF's ethics committee head Patrick Anton called on Le Graet to quit on Tuesday, while France forward Kylian Mbappe and sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera accused him of being disrespectful.

Le Graet took office in 2011 and had a mandate to continue in his role until 2024.

An FFF statement said Le Graet had agreed with the body's executive committee to stand down at an emergency meeting on Wednesday until the end of the investigation.

The results of the audit are expected by the end of this month.

The FFF's director general, Florence Hardouin, has also been suspended "as a precautionary measure".

Both Hardouin's and Le Graet's duties will be fulfilled by Philippe Diallo, deputy vice-president of the FFF, on an interim basis.

Oudea-Castera, who called for the audit after an investigation into the FFF by So Foot magazine, called on the FFF's executive committee to "take responsibility" when speaking to reporters on Monday.