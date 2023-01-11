Close menu

Oxford 0-3 Arsenal: FA investigating suspicious betting in FA Cup game

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Football

Oxford United's Kassam Stadium
League One side Oxford hosted Arsenal on Monday

The Football Association is investigating suspicious betting patterns during Arsenal's FA Cup third-round tie with Oxford United.

The investigation concerns an incident involving an Oxford player during Arsenal's 3-0 win on Monday at Kassam Stadium.

The League One side said they are "aware of a specific allegation of irregular betting" around the game.

They added: "The club will co-operate fully with any investigation."

