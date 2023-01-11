Oxford 0-3 Arsenal: FA investigating suspicious betting in FA Cup game
Last updated on .From the section Football
The Football Association is investigating suspicious betting patterns during Arsenal's FA Cup third-round tie with Oxford United.
The investigation concerns an incident involving an Oxford player during Arsenal's 3-0 win on Monday at Kassam Stadium.
The League One side said they are "aware of a specific allegation of irregular betting" around the game.
They added: "The club will co-operate fully with any investigation."
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment