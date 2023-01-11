Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Tim Dieng's last Exeter goal was the equaliser as they went on to beat Bristol Rovers 4-3 on 29 December

Gillingham have signed midfielder Timothee Dieng from League One side Exeter City for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old was a key part of the Grecians side that won promotion from League Two last season and has scored 17 goals in 68 appearances since a free transfer in the summer of 2021.

He has also had spells at Southend, Bradford and Oldham.

Exeter say Gillingham's bid triggered a clause in Dieng's contract - which still had 18 months left to run.

"The transfer was out of our control," Exeter boss Gary Caldwell told the club website.

"We didn't want Tim to leave, but Gillingham activated a release clause that was already in Tim's contract, meaning that ultimately it was Tim's decision to leave the club."

Dieng, who had not started a game in the last month, is the second experienced player to leave St James Park this week after captain Matt Jay joined Colchester United for an undisclosed fee.

The Frenchman was named Exeter's player of the year after helping the Grecians finish second in League Two and earn a first season in the third tier in a decade.

He is the first signing since Gillingham were taken over by Brad Galinson shortly before Christmas.

"I am happy to get it over the line," Dieng told the Gillingham website.

"It happened quickly to be honest. I visited the stadium, I have seen the facilities and I've been impressed so I'm looking forward to getting started."

