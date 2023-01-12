Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Cho Gue-sung is being linked with Celtic

Celtic hope a generous sell-on clause will persuade Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors to sell South Korea forward Cho Gue-sung to the Glasgow club. (Express) external-link

Meanwhile, Minnesota United have confirmed their interest in Cho Gue-sung. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Meanwhile, Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds are closing in on an £8m deal for Celtic forward Giorgos Giakoumakis. (Sun) external-link

Blackburn have had a bid for Rangers target Todd Cantwell rejected by Norwich City. (Sun) external-link

Heart of Midlothian have submitted two offers for former player Callum Paterson, currently with Sheffield Wednesday, while departures are expected from Tynecastle. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen winger Callum Roberts has been given the go ahead to step up his rehabilitation from long-term injury by a London specialist. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

St Mirren reported a £1.6m loss for the year to May 2022. (Sun) external-link

The collapse of "a significant transfer deal" contributed to St Mirren's loss. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Livingston manager David Martindale has set about replacing Marvin Bartley, who has taken over at Queen of the South. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Former Hibernian striker Tam McManus suggests John Park should return to Easter Road to fill the new director of football role. (Record) external-link

A new contract for striker Kevin Nisbet will be a top priority for the new Hibs director of football. (Record) external-link

Former Hibs forward Mickey Weir says sacking current head coach Lee Johnson is not the answer after a difficult start to the season. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United will exit the January transfer window stronger, despite interest in some of their players, says head coach Liam Fox. (Courier - subscription required) external-link