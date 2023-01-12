Scottish Gossip: Cho Gue-sung, Celtic, Giakoumakis, Rangers, Hibs, St Mirren
Celtic hope a generous sell-on clause will persuade Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors to sell South Korea forward Cho Gue-sung to the Glasgow club. (Express)
Meanwhile, Minnesota United have confirmed their interest in Cho Gue-sung. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Meanwhile, Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds are closing in on an £8m deal for Celtic forward Giorgos Giakoumakis.(Sun)
Blackburn have had a bid for Rangers target Todd Cantwell rejected by Norwich City.(Sun)
Heart of Midlothian have submitted two offers for former player Callum Paterson, currently with Sheffield Wednesday, while departures are expected from Tynecastle. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)
Aberdeen winger Callum Roberts has been given the go ahead to step up his rehabilitation from long-term injury by a London specialist. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
St Mirren reported a £1.6m loss for the year to May 2022. (Sun)
The collapse of "a significant transfer deal" contributed to St Mirren's loss. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Livingston manager David Martindale has set about replacing Marvin Bartley, who has taken over at Queen of the South. (Herald - subscription required)
Former Hibernian striker Tam McManus suggests John Park should return to Easter Road to fill the new director of football role. (Record)
A new contract for striker Kevin Nisbet will be a top priority for the new Hibs director of football. (Record)
Former Hibs forward Mickey Weir says sacking current head coach Lee Johnson is not the answer after a difficult start to the season. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)
Dundee United will exit the January transfer window stronger, despite interest in some of their players, says head coach Liam Fox.(Courier - subscription required)
Left-back Adam Montgomery could return to St Johnstone from Celtic, after spending the first half of the season on loan in Perth. (Courier - subscription required)