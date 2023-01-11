Last updated on .From the section European Football

Chelsea's pursuit of Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez is "closed", says Benfica manager Roger Schmidt.

The Blues have been in talks with the Portuguese club about signing the 21-year-old 2022 World Cup winner but have failed to reach an agreement.

He celebrated scoring in Benfica's 2-0 Portuguese Cup win at Varzim on Tuesday by thumping the badge on his shirt.

"I'm glad this question is closed and now we can focus on football again," said Schmidt.

Fernandez, who joined Benfica from River Plate in August, has a release clause of about £106m.

"It was very important for Enzo to return to play with his team and for Benfica. Rumours of proposals and opportunities, that's part of football," added Schmidt, who has previously labelled Chelsea's approach for Fernandez as "disrespectful".

"The important thing is how the player and the club deal with the situation. It was all very open and sincere.

"I never had any doubts about his character, personality and attitude. An extraordinary player who loves to play football and for Benfica."