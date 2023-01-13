Close menu

Manchester United sign striker Wout Weghorst on loan for the rest of season

Wout Weghorst signing his Man Utd contract alongside Erik ten Hag
Wout Weghorst has scored five goals in 19 appearances for the Netherlands

Manchester United have signed Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst on loan for the rest of the season.

The 30-year-old was on loan at Turkish side Besiktas from Burnley but has ended that move early to complete a switch to Old Trafford.

Weghorst scored eight times and provided four assists in 16 league appearances for Besiktas, while adding one goal in two Turkish Cup outings.

"I feel privileged to be joining Manchester United," said Weghorst.

"I've played against the club in the past and it's a fantastic feeling to now have the chance to pull on the famous red shirt. I've seen United's progress under Erik ten Hag this season and can't wait to start playing my part in pushing the team towards its aims."

Manchester United are paying Burnley a loan fee of around £2.6m, with the Clarets paying €2.825m (£2.5m) to Besiktas.

The Red Devils are covering Weghorst's wages in full as part of the deal, with no option or obligation to buy.

"Whatever happens in the next few months, I can promise to give everything to the club for as long as I am here," added Weghorst.

"I thank everyone who has played a part in getting me to this stage, and now I am looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting involved straight away."

Weghorst's most recent goal came in a 2-1 win against Kasimpasa on 7 January and after that game he appeared to wave goodbye to Besiktas' fans.

He joined Burnley last January in a £12m move from German side Wolfsburg, but only scored twice as the Clarets were relegated from the Premier League to the Championship.

Weghorst was part of the Dutch squad at the 2022 World Cup and his two late goals against Argentina levelled their epic World Cup quarter-final at 2-2 before the Netherlands went on to lose on penalties.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has added Weghorst to his attacking ranks following the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Comments

Join the conversation

277 comments

  • Comment posted by Leroy, today at 21:33

    The very best of luck to him.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:56

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He is going to need it

  • Comment posted by Woo87, today at 21:53

    Good to see "liverpool supporter right here" living its best life in the HYS as always.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:57

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He is all over the HYS. He is like a bloke possessed😆

  • Comment posted by macca, today at 21:33

    Think he will be a good addition for Utd as they are on the up. Ten Haag putting a good team together .

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 21:50

      Sport Report replied:
      Who will score more this season?
      Up for Weghorst
      Down for Felix

  • Comment posted by matej, today at 21:45

    Universal truth of HYS on United; fans of other clubs who can't help but comment on something not related to their own team. Hated, adored, never ignored.

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 21:47

      JimmyC replied:
      Aw bless!

  • Comment posted by Primark Scream, today at 21:40

    No, this does not make Weghorst world class and no United fans are saying he is.

    There you go Gortons, just saved you the bother of making the above comments. Repeatedly.

    Thank me later.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:01

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      What. Weghorst is not world class. But but Man United always sign quality strikers

  • Comment posted by JS72, today at 21:58

    The mistake here is to think that United have brought Weghorst in as a long term solution. He's not, he's been brought in as a squad player that will be used to rotate the main strike force and also give United the option of playing with a target man which they don't currently have. He's not a long term solution but he gives Utd plenty of options that they didn't have previously.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:28

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      The main strikeforce. You mean Anthony Martial

  • Comment posted by Percy, today at 21:40

    Hope the move works and he shows Martial what a number 9 is all about ie scoring goals, moving around a bit and generally been a nuisance for the opposing defenders

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:00

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      How can Weghorst make Martial become a better striker when he has been a flop for the last three years

  • Comment posted by Colly, today at 21:32

    Seems like a great signing for Utd, excited to see what Wout can do.

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 22:15

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      Genuinely don't see why this is a 'great' signing. It's based on the fact he scored two goals against a knackered Argentina who thought the game was won.

      If the headline said that united had signed a 30 year old player on loan from Burnley - which is also accurate - what would the world think? That United were desperate.

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 21:52

    Rinse and repeat..

    I see we'll have Weghorst in place by then. I wouldn't judge him by his time at the Clarets as he was starved of service there, he'll be a handful for any defence and just what we need for corners. We could have signed a tree trunk and it still would have been an upgrade on Martial.

    Edit: scousers in 7th, lol

    • Reply posted by Brass Eye, today at 21:54

      Brass Eye replied:
      .

  • Comment posted by JimWorsley, today at 21:58

    No one says he’s world class, but he’s a pro who’ll give his all

    • Reply posted by None Set, today at 22:01

      None Set replied:
      Indeed, and thats all we can ask for

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 21:48

    Obviously have some high shelves that need dusting.

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 21:51

      JimmyC replied:
      The one they used to keep trophies on?

  • Comment posted by Justers123, today at 22:03

    Just what United need - a wout and out striker

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 22:29

      Sport Report replied:
      His name is an anagram of goth wurst woe.
      Not sure if that has any significance.

  • Comment posted by Gareth, today at 21:51

    Imagine last May after Ronaldo was top scorer someone said to you that he would have his contract terminated by Christmas and replaced by Wout Weghorst. 🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by DCG1987, today at 21:55

      DCG1987 replied:
      Music to most fans ears…

  • Comment posted by richie, today at 22:02

    New year,,nothing changes,,non Utd fans on here,worrying themselves sick about .Manchester United. Fc,,,muf c 62years

  • Comment posted by None Set, today at 21:59

    Why do tbe BBC open these they just attract trolls who only come here to poat silly comments and have no interest in actually discussing Football.

    There are 93 comments on here so far and around 30 of them are from Liverpool Troll Right Here

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 21:52

    People on this thread shredding the guy. He is coming into the fold as Utd build momentum. I wish him well and hope he does well.

  • Comment posted by King Eric VII, today at 21:36

    If it works, genius shirt term signing and Burnley have a warmed up forward for the Prem next season.

    If not, low outlay and he’s back training with the sheep

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 21:38

      JimmyC replied:
      Shirt term? What does that mean?

  • Comment posted by Edd74, today at 22:32

    Says a lot when Utd fans are excited by this news!!!

  • Comment posted by Edd74, today at 22:17

    Oh dear!! 🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by PetreDyche, today at 22:02

    To be fair he had absolutely no service at Burnley, so is difficult to judge him in that situation. I don't think anyone expects the second coming of Ruud van Nistelrooy, but if he can get a few and turn a point into 3 here and there Utd will take that.

