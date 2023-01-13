Manchester United sign striker Wout Weghorst on loan for the rest of season
Last updated on .From the section Man Utd
Manchester United have signed Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst on loan for the rest of the season.
The 30-year-old was on loan at Turkish side Besiktas from Burnley but has ended that move early to complete a switch to Old Trafford.
Weghorst scored eight times and provided four assists in 16 league appearances for Besiktas, while adding one goal in two Turkish Cup outings.
"I feel privileged to be joining Manchester United," said Weghorst.
"I've played against the club in the past and it's a fantastic feeling to now have the chance to pull on the famous red shirt. I've seen United's progress under Erik ten Hag this season and can't wait to start playing my part in pushing the team towards its aims."
Manchester United are paying Burnley a loan fee of around £2.6m, with the Clarets paying €2.825m (£2.5m) to Besiktas.
The Red Devils are covering Weghorst's wages in full as part of the deal, with no option or obligation to buy.
"Whatever happens in the next few months, I can promise to give everything to the club for as long as I am here," added Weghorst.
"I thank everyone who has played a part in getting me to this stage, and now I am looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting involved straight away."
Weghorst's most recent goal came in a 2-1 win against Kasimpasa on 7 January and after that game he appeared to wave goodbye to Besiktas' fans.
He joined Burnley last January in a £12m move from German side Wolfsburg, but only scored twice as the Clarets were relegated from the Premier League to the Championship.
Weghorst was part of the Dutch squad at the 2022 World Cup and his two late goals against Argentina levelled their epic World Cup quarter-final at 2-2 before the Netherlands went on to lose on penalties.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has added Weghorst to his attacking ranks following the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo.
- Find all the latest transfers on our dedicated page
- All the latest Manchester United news, analysis and fan views in one place
- You can now get Man Utd news notifications in the BBC Sport app - find out more
- Podcast: The Devils' Advocate - listen to the latest episode on BBC Sounds
- Our coverage of Manchester United is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything United - go straight to all the best content
There you go Gortons, just saved you the bother of making the above comments. Repeatedly.
Thank me later.
I see we'll have Weghorst in place by then. I wouldn't judge him by his time at the Clarets as he was starved of service there, he'll be a handful for any defence and just what we need for corners. We could have signed a tree trunk and it still would have been an upgrade on Martial.
Edit: scousers in 7th, lol
There are 93 comments on here so far and around 30 of them are from Liverpool Troll Right Here
If not, low outlay and he’s back training with the sheep