Gianluigi Buffon's Italian Cup career has spanned over 25 years

Holders Inter Milan needed extra time to get past Gianluigi Buffon's Parma in the Coppa Italia last 16.

Legendary former Italy goalkeeper Buffon, 44, was making his first appearance for the Serie B club since October following a hamstring injury.

Stanko Juric's brilliant 25-yard strike gave the visitors the lead but Lautaro Martinez's deflected goal with two minutes left sent it to extra time.

Francesco Acerbi headed in the winner following Buffon's punched clearance.

Buffon, who won the cup once during his first spell with Parma and five times with Juventus, made his debut in this tournament 25 years and 129 days ago.

The game would not have even gone to extra time if not for his fine save to deny Edin Dzeko in injury time.

Buffon re-joined his first club Parma in 2021, 20 years after leaving them for Juventus.