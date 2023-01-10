Holders Inter Milan needed extra time to get past Gianluigi Buffon's Parma in the Coppa Italia last 16.
Legendary former Italy goalkeeper Buffon, 44, was making his first appearance for the Serie B club since October following a hamstring injury.
Stanko Juric's brilliant 25-yard strike gave the visitors the lead but Lautaro Martinez's deflected goal with two minutes left sent it to extra time.
Francesco Acerbi headed in the winner following Buffon's punched clearance.
Buffon, who won the cup once during his first spell with Parma and five times with Juventus, made his debut in this tournament 25 years and 129 days ago.
The game would not have even gone to extra time if not for his fine save to deny Edin Dzeko in injury time.
Buffon re-joined his first club Parma in 2021, 20 years after leaving them for Juventus.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 24Onana
- 33D'AmbrosioSubstituted forAcerbiat 81'minutes
- 6de Vrij
- 95BastoniSubstituted forDimarcoat 66'minutesBooked at 105mins
- 2DumfriesSubstituted forBellanovaat 67'minutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 14Asllani
- 22MkhitaryanSubstituted forDzekoat 67'minutes
- 8GosensSubstituted forDarmianat 81'minutes
- 10La Martínez
- 11CorreaSubstituted forSkriniarat 113'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Dzeko
- 12Bellanova
- 15Acerbi
- 21Cordaz
- 31Nascimento Resende Brazão
- 32Dimarco
- 36Darmian
- 37Skriniar
- 42Curatolo
- 45Carboni
- 46Zanotti
- 47Fontanarosa
- 49Kamate
- 50Stankovic
Parma
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Buffon
- 15Del Prato
- 4Balogh
- 3Osorio
- 30ValentiSubstituted forCircatiat 105'minutes
- 8EstévezSubstituted forCamaraat 74'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 16BernabéBooked at 45minsSubstituted forHainautat 81'minutes
- 98ManSubstituted forJuricat 26'minutes
- 19SohmSubstituted forMihailaat 81'minutes
- 7BenedyczakSubstituted forIngleseat 74'minutes
- 10Vázquez
Substitutes
- 9Charpentier
- 11Tutino
- 13Bonny
- 14Ansaldi
- 20Hainaut
- 22Chichizola
- 23Camara
- 24Juric
- 26Coulibaly
- 28Mihaila
- 39Circati
- 40Corvi
- 45Inglese
- Referee:
- Alessandro Prontera
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home14
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away17