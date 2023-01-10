Close menu
Italian Coppa Italia
Inter MilanInter Milan2ParmaParma1

Inter Milan 2-1 Parma: Inter need extra time to knock out Gianluigi Buffon's side

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Gianluigi Buffon
Gianluigi Buffon's Italian Cup career has spanned over 25 years

Holders Inter Milan needed extra time to get past Gianluigi Buffon's Parma in the Coppa Italia last 16.

Legendary former Italy goalkeeper Buffon, 44, was making his first appearance for the Serie B club since October following a hamstring injury.

Stanko Juric's brilliant 25-yard strike gave the visitors the lead but Lautaro Martinez's deflected goal with two minutes left sent it to extra time.

Francesco Acerbi headed in the winner following Buffon's punched clearance.

Buffon, who won the cup once during his first spell with Parma and five times with Juventus, made his debut in this tournament 25 years and 129 days ago.

The game would not have even gone to extra time if not for his fine save to deny Edin Dzeko in injury time.

Buffon re-joined his first club Parma in 2021, 20 years after leaving them for Juventus.

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 24Onana
  • 33D'AmbrosioSubstituted forAcerbiat 81'minutes
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95BastoniSubstituted forDimarcoat 66'minutesBooked at 105mins
  • 2DumfriesSubstituted forBellanovaat 67'minutes
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 14Asllani
  • 22MkhitaryanSubstituted forDzekoat 67'minutes
  • 8GosensSubstituted forDarmianat 81'minutes
  • 10La Martínez
  • 11CorreaSubstituted forSkriniarat 113'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Dzeko
  • 12Bellanova
  • 15Acerbi
  • 21Cordaz
  • 31Nascimento Resende Brazão
  • 32Dimarco
  • 36Darmian
  • 37Skriniar
  • 42Curatolo
  • 45Carboni
  • 46Zanotti
  • 47Fontanarosa
  • 49Kamate
  • 50Stankovic

Parma

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Buffon
  • 15Del Prato
  • 4Balogh
  • 3Osorio
  • 30ValentiSubstituted forCircatiat 105'minutes
  • 8EstévezSubstituted forCamaraat 74'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 16BernabéBooked at 45minsSubstituted forHainautat 81'minutes
  • 98ManSubstituted forJuricat 26'minutes
  • 19SohmSubstituted forMihailaat 81'minutes
  • 7BenedyczakSubstituted forIngleseat 74'minutes
  • 10Vázquez

Substitutes

  • 9Charpentier
  • 11Tutino
  • 13Bonny
  • 14Ansaldi
  • 20Hainaut
  • 22Chichizola
  • 23Camara
  • 24Juric
  • 26Coulibaly
  • 28Mihaila
  • 39Circati
  • 40Corvi
  • 45Inglese
Referee:
Alessandro Prontera

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamParma
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home11
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home14
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away17

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 10th January 2023

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport