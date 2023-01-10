Last updated on .From the section Irish

Previous waterlogging at the Oval stadium in east Belfast

The Premiership game between Glentoran and Ballymena United on Tuesday night has been called off just over an hour before kick-off due to a waterlogged Oval pitch.

"Following a late pitch inspection the referee has deemed the game unplayable," said Glentoran on Twitter.

It was one of four league matches scheduled for Tuesday night.

Newry City's home game against Coleraine was also subject to an inspection but was declared playable.