Doohan has been a regular starter in goal for Tranmere Rovers this season

Forest Green Rovers have signed goalkeeper Ross Doohan from Tranmere Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old began his career at Celtic but never made a first-team appearance for the Scottish Premiership team.

He joined Tranmere on loan in August 2021 before making the move permanent last summer.

Doohan has made 25 appearances for the League Two team this season, keeping 11 clean sheets.

He becomes the fifth signing of the January transfer window for Forest Green, who are bottom of League One.

