From the section Hibernian

Ben Kensell and Lee Johnson will work alongside the new appointee for owner Ron Gordon

Hibernian are looking to appoint a director of football "to improve the club's sporting performance".

It follows recent criticism from manager Lee Johnson about the size and quality of the squad he inherited.

The director of football will work alongside the Englishman and chief executive Ben Kensell, who is "excited" at the prospect.

"This decision was made following a thorough review that has taken place over the last few months," he said.

"I have worked with directors of football before, so I have a full understanding of the difference they can make."

Kensall told Hibs TV that the ideal candidate would combine knowledge of Scottish football with experience of working at a senior level at a high-performing club, extensive contacts within the game and a strong background in implementing strategy and bringing sporting success.

The successful candidate will be responsible for all areas of football support at the club's training centre, including the academy and development, analysis, football administration, medical, player care, recruitment, and strength and conditioning.

Johnson was appointed in May after Shaun Maloney was sacked only four months into his tenure and the Edinburgh side currently lie seventh in the Scottish Premiership table.

Meanwhile, Kensell revealed that Scotland centre-half Ryan Porteous has "several options to choose from" and is "likely" to leave Easter Road during January.

Udinese have been in talks with Hibs about the 23-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer and has also been linked with Belgian club Oostende and others in the English Championship.