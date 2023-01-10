Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock

Kyle Lafferty has been on the outside looking in on Kilmarnock's progress for 10 games

Scottish League Cup semi-final: Celtic v Kilmarnock Venue: Hampden Park Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Kyle Lafferty is so keen to return from suspension for Kilmarnock against Celtic he has been providing room service to manager Derek McInnes.

The 35-year-old Northern Ireland striker was banned for 10 matches by the Scottish FA over a sectarian comment he made to a fan.

But he is in contention for Saturday's Scottish League Cup semi-final.

"He was doing star jumps outside my office this morning and brought me breakfast," McInnes revealed.

"I know how much he wants to play. He is bursting to get involved. It has been torture for him missing out."

Lafferty's return comes after Kilmarnock's options up front were also enhanced by the signing of former Blackpool and Rotherham United striker Kyle Vassell from San Diego Loyal, plus the return to fitness of Scott Robinson.

Both started Saturday's 2-0 Scottish Premiership defeat by their Hampden opponents at Celtic Park, but Lafferty was handed his own opportunity to impress as he started for Kilmarnock's reserves as they crushed Queen of the South 7-0 with midfielder Kerr McInroy scoring a hat-trick.

"That will be a step towards seeing his availability, but it is a big game and he normally delivers a big performance," McInnes says.

"I said a couple of weeks ago, the January window feels like I have signed three players already. It feels like all of a sudden I have some firepower and options.

"He has had a big role to play in and around the dressing room. We just need him between now and the end of the season to play a big role on the pitch."

'Massive performance' needed

McInnes believes his players can take confidence despite Saturday's loss to the cup holders and runaway Premiership leaders.

"It was important we didn't take a sore one," he explains. "Because it would've been a big sell to give the players that belief.

"But I actually felt in the dressing room afterwards we feel that we are better than we showed, as good as we were at times on Saturday.

"It is a big ask and it is going to take a massive performance, but I am not one to overly worry about Celtic. We know what Celtic are - a strong side, good individuals, great options for the manager.

"We have to go with the belief and the mindset that there is big performance in us to try to upset the odds - and I believe there is. Not many people will give us a chance and it will be a huge upset for us to overcome Celtic, but it'll not be the biggest upset - Kilmarnock beating Celtic in a semi-final."