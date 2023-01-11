Close menu

Chelsea transfer news: Joao Felix signs for Blues on loan from Atletico Madrid

Last updated on .From the section Chelseacomments296

Joao Felix
Joao Felix helped Portugal reach the quarter-finals at the 2022 World Cup

Chelsea have signed Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season for a fee of 11 million euros (£9.7m).

Arsenal and Manchester United had been linked with the 23-year-old but he favoured a move to the Blues.

The Portugal international has also signed a one-year extension to his Atletico contract until June 2027.

"Chelsea is one of the great teams in the world and I hope to help the team reach their objectives," said Felix.

"I am very, very happy to be here and very excited to play at Stamford Bridge."

Atletico made Felix the fifth most expensive player in history when they paid Benfica £113m for the then 19-year-old in 2019.

He has gone on to score 34 goals in 131 appearances in all competitions, with 18 assists.

Felix was part of the Portugal squad at the World Cup and scored one goal in five outings at the tournament as his country reached the quarter-finals.

Since then, he has played for Atletico twice, scoring in a 2-0 win against Elche on 29 December before playing 73 minutes in a 1-0 defeat by Barcelona on Sunday.

Felix has scored five goals and provided three assists for Atletico in 20 games this season.

He follows Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos in joining Chelsea during the January transfer window, and signs with the club 10th in the Premier League - 10 points adrift of a top-four spot.

They are also out of both cup competitions after losing 4-0 to Manchester City in the FA Cup third round last weekend.

That made it six defeats in nine games in all competitions though boss Graham Potter, who replaced Thomas Tuchel in September, retains the support of the club's board.

View more on twitter
How to follow Chelsea on the BBC bannerChelsea banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

297 comments

  • Comment posted by None Set, today at 12:32

    "Arsenal and Manchester United had been linked with the 23-year-old but he favoured a move to the Blues"

    I take it this was written by someone in Chelsea's PR department, the truth is Man Utd and Arsenal wernt daft enough to pay 11m plus 8m in wages for a 6 month loan.

    Good Luck at Chelsea Joao Felix, I would have like to see you link up with Fernandes and Dalot at Old Trafford.

    • Reply posted by Woo87, today at 12:37

      Woo87 replied:
      They always do this rubbish, if only one club makes a bid then the player didn't "choose" anyone did they? it's just terrible writing/journalism.

  • Comment posted by Sheepy, today at 12:30

    Atletico paid a fortune but now want rid.

    Felix earns a fortune while performing poorly.

    Chelsea is perfect for him. Made for each other.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:49

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Wait. So Man United this January were not prepared to pay a eleven million loan fee for Joao Felix. But a few seasons a go they paid twelve million to sign Odion Ighalo on loan. What was so different about not signing Felix this time

  • Comment posted by olijj, today at 12:28

    This deal is very odd. A loan with no real buy option as Felix has extended his contract with Atletico.
    Chelsea will spend at least £500k per game he plays for a player who doesn't quite fit their tactical setup.
    For Felix, he gets 6 months out of a club where he is not enjoying himself, but chooses to extend his contract?
    Can't quite get my head around it

    • Reply posted by Percy, today at 12:38

      Percy replied:
      MONEY.

  • Comment posted by df88, today at 12:29

    Good player, but not a prolific goal scorer so doesn’t really address Chelsea’s problem up front. Odd move.

    • Reply posted by Bob Marley, today at 12:35

      Bob Marley replied:
      Expert are we?

  • Comment posted by Mr Biscuits, today at 12:27

    To be fair he didn't favour Chelsea. Arsenal & Man Utd simply didn't want to pay the ridiculous fees involved.

  • Comment posted by meu, today at 12:32

    I need to check my emails to see if I’ve been signed for Chelsea

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 12:52

      Justfacts replied:
      Forest of the south...

  • Comment posted by BaggiosPonytail, today at 12:51

    Just what Chelsea need, a wide forward to add to the 16 they have already.

    • Reply posted by IP Freely, today at 13:28

      IP Freely replied:
      Great name though.

      But isn't Felix a cats name?

  • Comment posted by Karen, today at 12:36

    Could be good. Could be another Sterling; all puff no end product.

    Weird he would go on loan but also sign a contract extension. Looks like Atletico might be hoping he plays well enough for Chelsea (or someone else) to fork out a much larger sum come summer.

    • Reply posted by Arch Stanton, today at 12:52

      Arch Stanton replied:
      In fairness he is way better than Sterling . . . . . as are most players.

  • Comment posted by desert penguin, today at 12:26

    Chelsea taken to the cleaners yet again. Enjoy your 6 month holiday break in London Joao

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 13:21

      cb replied:
      Another gr8 bit of business by Chels, fits the new profile perfectly... Over hyped, over valued, under performed w Athletico who wanted rid, he'll fit in perfectly... Got to feel sorry for Potter getting these problematic big time Charlies in when he needs some honest grafters to hold a shape & run.

  • Comment posted by U21437321, today at 12:33

    Felix will get kicked around the kitchen when they play West Ham 😉

    • Reply posted by Ignore Alien Orders, today at 12:36

      Ignore Alien Orders replied:
      Everybody does...

  • Comment posted by Woo87, today at 12:44

    "liverpool supporter right here" is on an absolute rampage, go through the HYS every 3rd comment is it posting about Man United, it has no life whatsoever

    • Reply posted by seymour, today at 12:46

      seymour replied:
      The problem is that they are obsessed with all things Manchester. It’s ingrained in the city. There’s nothing you can do or say.

  • Comment posted by You, today at 12:58

    😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂

    This American is easily duped 😃

  • Comment posted by Indefatigable Spirit, today at 12:39

    Chelsea have more left sided midfielders than sense.

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 12:41

      Anon replied:
      they don't want to be LEFT behind............. (in that area)

  • Comment posted by Rofflecopter, today at 12:42

    Chelsea desperately need a 20+ goals a seasons striker, so this seems an odd signing unless they have someone else lined up.

    • Reply posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 12:44

      HarryJsAllstar replied:
      And your suggestion for such a 20 goal a season striker, available this January would be...?

  • Comment posted by Leroy, today at 12:25

    Best of luck to the young man

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 12:49

    From what I saw of him in the World Cup he's a good player with a good future. However, he suffers from the same condition as Ronaldo and Fernandes. The condition is cheatingitus and is evident when they dive for fouls and penalties. Not a good example for our young footballers.

  • Comment posted by RavenSaint, today at 12:48

    Surely Chelsea had the money to buy/steal Kane from Spurs?

    • Reply posted by seymour, today at 12:51

      seymour replied:
      Kane is leaving on a free.

      His chairman reneged on a gentleman’s agreement with the England captain

  • Comment posted by GJM, today at 12:39

    Swaps a defensive team because he wants to play in an attacking team for another defensive team...

    • Reply posted by otiger, today at 13:47

      otiger replied:
      £$£ and him and Simeone don't get on.

  • Comment posted by Ignore Alien Orders, today at 12:35

    Not exactly thrilled about this signing but every football fan knows how defensive Simeone is and Felix was played out of position mist of the time. Once the injuries are sorted more outs than ins required - quality not quantity please Boehly.

  • Comment posted by ModerateThis, today at 12:35

    Not going to make a blind bit of difference to their season. They'll scrape in Europe in 6th and that's it

    • Reply posted by benjo265, today at 13:22

      benjo265 replied:
      So it will make a difference then as I'm fully expecting not to qualify for Europa or Conference the way things are currently going.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport