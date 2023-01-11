Chelsea sign forward Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid
Last updated on .From the section Chelsea
Chelsea have signed Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season.
Arsenal and Manchester United had been linked with the 23-year-old but he favoured a move to the Blues.
Felix follows Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos in joining Chelsea during the January transfer window.
He signs with Chelsea 10th in the Premier League and 10 points adrift of a top-four spot.
More to follow.
