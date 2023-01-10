Tom Cannon: Preston North End sign Everton striker on loan
Preston North End have signed Everton striker Tom Cannon on loan until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old made his Toffees debut in November and also scored five goals in five appearances for their under-21 side in the EFL Trophy this season.
He could make his debut for Ryan Lowe's men against Norwich on Saturday.
"There were a lot of clubs who were interested in signing him, so I'm really pleased we've got it over the line," Lowe told the club website.
