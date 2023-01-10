Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Sofie Lundgaard (in green) played for Fortuna Hjorring in the group stage of the 2021-22 Champions League

Liverpool have signed Denmark youth international Sofie Lundgaard from Fortuna Hjorring.

The midfielder, 20, made her top division debut aged 17 and has played more than 100 senior games.

Lundgaard, who has represented her country at Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 levels, will wear number 15 for the Reds.

"I'm looking forward to meeting all the girls, getting started and winning some football games," she said.

"I've heard a lot of times that this group is a good group and this is a club with ambitions and I'm looking forward to being a part of it.

"I'm a powerful player, I like to play football, can also defend, get good possession and make a lot of goals."

Lundgaard becomes Liverpool's second January window signing, following the return of former captain Gemma Bonner.

Manager Matt Beard said: "Sofie is an exciting young talent who we've been monitoring for the past six months or so.

"We've been really impressed with her progress so far and are looking forward to seeing how that continues in the future."