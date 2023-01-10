Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous is out of contract at the end of the season

Hibernian chief executive Ben Kensell admits Scotland defender Ryan Porteous is likely to leave the club this month. (Sun) external-link

Porteous, 23, could join Udinese and be immediately loaned to Watford, reports suggest. (Football Scotland) external-link

Celtic have reportedly sent representatives to London to agree a deal for South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung, with Rangers and Ferencvaros also believed to be interested in the Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors player. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Minnesota United have intensified their efforts to sign Cho Gue-sung, (Sports Chosun via Express external-link )

Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos, 26, is a possible January transfer target for Mexican side Tigres. (Record) external-link

Norwich City have reportedly rejected a bid from an English Championship club for Rangers target Todd Cantwell, 24. (Express) external-link

Cantwell has been spotted visiting Barcelona paying tribute to Lionel Messi, describing him as the "GOAT". (Sun) external-link

Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo will not be sent out on loan, according to reports, despite struggling for game time since joining in the summer. (Express) external-link

Poland have approached former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard about becoming their new manager. (Polish publication Meczyki, via Mail) external-link

Heart of Midlothian are continuing talks to sign Newcastle forward Garang Kuol and Sheffield Wednesday utility player Callum Paterson after adding James Hill and Yutaro Oda to their squad. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson, who is on loan from Liverpool, is attracting interest from three clubs in England's Championship. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link