Cameron Archer scored seven goals in 20 games for Preston North End last season

Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer will bring "something different" to Middlesbrough's attack following his loan move until the end of the season, says head coach Michael Carrick.

The 21-year-old has four goals in 13 games for Premier League Villa, and spent time with Championship rivals Preston last term, scoring seven in 20.

Archer made his Boro debut in Saturday's 5-1 FA Cup loss to Brighton.

"It's our job to help develop him as a player," Carrick told BBC Radio Tees.

"He'll bring us something a little bit different. I think we've got good options and our attacking play has been really good in the league.

"There's a good variety of play and Cam is here to add to that."

Carrick turned to the England Under-21 international to add depth to his striking options at the Riverside, to take some of the burden away from 14-goal top scorer Chuba Akpom.

Matt Crooks has been pressed into service up front from his usual midfield role, with some success, while Marcus Forss and Fulham loanee Rodrigo Muniz have contributed just six goals between them so far.

Although Josh Coburn is scoring goals on loan at Bristol Rovers, Carrick has opted for a temporary option whose promise is well known.

"He's a terrific young player and he can play off his left foot or his right foot," Carrick added.

"He can score headers, he's energetic and got a change of pace. I'm really looking forward to working with him."