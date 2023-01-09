Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Nathan Broadhead scored 13 goals during a League One loan spell at Sunderland last season

Ipswich Town have signed Everton forward Nathan Broadhead on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

The League One club have paid an undisclosed fee for the 24-year-old who had been on loan at Wigan, where he scored five goals in 22 appearances.

Broadhead is Town's third signing of the January window, following Massimo Luongo and George Hirst.

"It's clear that Kieran McKenna has the team playing some really good football," he told the Ipswich website.

"Under him the team is going places and I will work hard to help."

Ipswich are third in the table and face a crunch home match against leaders Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

"He's a young, talented player physically and technically. He's very gifted and fits into our playing style very well," said head coach McKenna.

"He's come to a progressive team and a progressive club. We want to play a certain style of football and will give him opportunities to showcase what he can do."

Broadhead made two substitute appearances for Everton's senior side - in a Europa League tie against Apollon Limassol in December 2017 and a Premier League game at Brighton in April 2021.

