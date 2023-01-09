Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Leicester beat Chelsea to win the FA Cup under Rodgers in 2021

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says he is "not a magician" as he tries to keep his side competing with their rivals.

Rodgers was speaking before his side travel to Newcastle United for their Carabao Cup quarter-final tie on Tuesday at 20:00 GMT.

Leicester's only outlay last summer was on defender Wout Faes and they are yet to sign any players in January.

"It's becoming a real challenge," said Rodgers.

The Foxes are 13th in the Premier League after three consecutive defeats but they go into the game against Newcastle on the back of beating Gillingham 1-0 in the FA Cup.

"I think I'm a decent coach, but I'm not a magician," added Rodgers, who took charge in 2019.

"If you look at our net spend since I've been here, it's about £10m. Compare that to our competitors, like Aston Villa, West Ham, Newcastle. It's over £250m. It's a big difference.

"If you look at Newcastle's net spend in the last year, along with the fantastic coaching of Eddie [Howe] and his staff plus the infrastructure from where they were to where they are now, they're looking to build and create something.

"They'll do it wisely and sensibly, but they have the resources to do that. So that's the modern game."

Leicester caused a shock when they won the Premier League in 2016 and they also won the FA Cup and Community Shield in 2021.

"You have to look at the reality of it," added Rodgers. "It's so important for every club that supporters can dream, but there is a reality to it and a reason why the trophies have been won in the main by the biggest clubs with the biggest resources, that's natural.

"It does not stop us trying any harder or working any harder and we've proven in the two games at Wembley [FA Cup and Community Shield] we can take a trophy home.

"That will never cease while I'm here because that's what we want to do and I know the players are very keen to do it as well."