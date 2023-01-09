Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Hill made two appearances for Bournemouth last season since joining in January 2022 and has made two first-team appearances this season

Hearts have signed Bournemouth centre-half James Hill on loan until the end of the season.

The England Under-21 defender is a welcome addition to a Hearts squad struck by injuries, with central defender Craig Halkett again on the sidelines.

"It was always high on our priorities to get another defender in," said Hearts manager Robbie Neilson.

"James has fantastic experience of playing at a high level down south."

Hill, about to turn 21, made his Fleetwood Town debut in 2018 at only 16, before moving a year ago to Bournemouth for whom he has made four appearances.

Hearts' sporting director Joe Savage said: "Being able to bring in players from England, particularly an England U21 internationalist like James, shows how highly regarded this club is held in footballing circles.

"We know the areas we want to strengthen and our fans can rest assured that we're continuing to work away to make sure that this is a successful transfer window for the club."