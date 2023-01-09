Carlos Alcaraz: Southampton have signed midfielder for £12m, say Racing Club
Southampton have signed midfielder Carlos Alcaraz from Racing Club, says the Argentine club.
Racing, who play in the top division of Argentine football, say Southampton have paid £13.65m euros (£12m) for the 20-year-old.
In a post on social media, they added that there is a 15% sell-on fee if the south coast club sell Alcaraz.
Southampton are bottom of the Premier League after six defeats in a row and face rivals Everton on Saturday.
Nathan Jones' side did beat Crystal Palace in the FA Cup on Saturday and host Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.
Alcaraz has scored 13 goals in 83 appearances for Racing Club.
Southampton signed Croatia winger Mislav Orsic from Dinamo Zagreb last week.
